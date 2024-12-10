CAMPCO Advocates for Lifting Maharashtra's Flavoured Supari Ban
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) has requested Maharashtra's Chief Minister to reconsider the ban on flavoured supari products imposed since 2013. CAMPCO President A Kishore Kumar Kodgi argues that these products comply with safety standards and play a crucial role in the cultural and economic life of rural communities.
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) has made a formal appeal to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. The cooperative is urging the reconsideration of the prohibition on flavoured supari products, a ban that has been in place since 2013. According to officials, the cooperative's products are compliant with the Food Safety and Standards Act.
CAMPCO President A Kishore Kumar Kodgi highlighted the cultural and economic significance of arecanut for rural communities. He noted that the flavoured supari products are distinct from tobacco, gutka, or pan masala, as they do not contain lime, catechu, or tobacco. Kodgi also emphasized that the ban has put undue pressure on farmers, traders, and small businesses, even though the products are legally available in other Indian states.
The cooperative's appeal includes a proposal for regulation, aligning with safety standards, including restrictions on ingredients linked to pan masala or gutka. CAMPCO maintains confidence in the chief minister's ability to lead and support the agricultural community, reiterating their dedication to producing safe and regulated arecanut products.
