Tripura Tightens Security for North East Council Amid Border Tensions

Heightened security measures are being implemented in Tripura ahead of the North East Council meeting in response to border tensions. DGP Amitabh Ranjan emphasizes coordination with the BSF. Meanwhile, India's Foreign Secretary raises concern over minority attacks in Bangladesh, highlighting ongoing diplomatic dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:31 IST
Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura, Amitabh Ranjan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating tensions at the border, Tripura is ramping up security ahead of the North East Council meeting, scheduled for December 20-21 in Agartala. This decision follows remarks from DGP Amitabh Ranjan, who underscored the necessity of intensified security efforts in collaboration with the Border Security Force.

The state's geographic vulnerability, being enveloped by Bangladesh on three sides, dictates a robust security framework featuring personnel deployment at strategic sites including Agartala Airport, major roadways, and event venues. Additional precautions, such as checkpoints and verification processes, ensure comprehensive safeguarding for the high-profile event that will convene key regional figures under the Chief Minister's supervision.

Separately, India is addressing pertinent bilateral issues with Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while in Dhaka, engaged in discussions centered on attacks against minorities and pledged India's commitment to fostering a productive relationship. These talks were part of the Foreign Office Consultation with Bangladesh, aimed at fortifying cooperative ties amidst shared challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

