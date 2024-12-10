Tripura Tightens Security for North East Council Amid Border Tensions

Amid escalating tensions at the border, Tripura is ramping up security ahead of the North East Council meeting, scheduled for December 20-21 in Agartala. This decision follows remarks from DGP Amitabh Ranjan, who underscored the necessity of intensified security efforts in collaboration with the Border Security Force.

The state's geographic vulnerability, being enveloped by Bangladesh on three sides, dictates a robust security framework featuring personnel deployment at strategic sites including Agartala Airport, major roadways, and event venues. Additional precautions, such as checkpoints and verification processes, ensure comprehensive safeguarding for the high-profile event that will convene key regional figures under the Chief Minister's supervision.

Separately, India is addressing pertinent bilateral issues with Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while in Dhaka, engaged in discussions centered on attacks against minorities and pledged India's commitment to fostering a productive relationship. These talks were part of the Foreign Office Consultation with Bangladesh, aimed at fortifying cooperative ties amidst shared challenges.

