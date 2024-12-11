Left Menu

Dollar Dynamics: A Global Currency Shift

The U.S. dollar appreciated against various currencies as investors anticipate inflation data that may guide Federal Reserve policies. The Australian dollar dropped following a change in the Reserve Bank of Australia's tone. Global markets remain focused on central bank meetings and economic policies impacting currency movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:18 IST
The United States dollar experienced a rise on Tuesday, buoyed by anticipation of U.S. inflation data that could provide insights into the Federal Reserve's future monetary policies. Analysts are also evaluating the potential effects of President-elect Donald Trump's policies as he prepares for his second term.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar declined sharply against its U.S. counterpart after the Reserve Bank of Australia softened its tone on the inflation outlook, undoing gains from the previous day prompted by China's stimulus pledges. Global money markets are factoring an 86% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed next week.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank policies remain in focus, with an expected quarter-point cut. Chinese economic indicators and upcoming policy meetings continue to impact global currency trends, including fluctuations in the New Zealand dollar and China's yuan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

