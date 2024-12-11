Bougainville's Path to Economic Independence: Reviving the Panguna Mine

Efforts to fund Bougainville's path to political independence were highlighted by PNG Prime Minister James Marape, emphasizing the need for the Pacific archipelago to cover at least half of its budget.

Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama is engaging international investors to restart the Panguna copper mine, crucial for the region's economic revival following a past bloody civil conflict.

A copper exploration license issued to Bougainville Copper Limited could generate $36 billion over 20 years, with future economic self-reliance seen as vital for Bougainville's anticipated independence.

