Sanjay Malhotra: New RBI Governor Takes Charge

Sanjay Malhotra assumed office as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 11, 2024. He replaces Shaktikanta Das, who served in the position for six years. Malhotra's term is set for three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:07 IST
Sanjay Malhotra officially began his tenure as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

Malhotra's term as Governor is scheduled to last three years, starting December 11, 2024, according to a statement released by the Reserve Bank.

The former revenue secretary is succeeding Shaktikanta Das, who concluded his six-year service as the RBI Governor on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

