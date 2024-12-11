BEML Secures Major Defence Contract: Boosting India's Atmanirbhar Initiative
State-owned BEML Ltd has won a Rs 136-crore contract for High Mobility Vehicles, boosting India's Battle Field Surveillance System (BFSS) project and aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. These vehicles, noted for their reliability and capability in extreme environments, showcase BEML's engineering expertise.
BEML Ltd, a public sector unit under India's Ministry of Defence, has landed a significant Rs 136-crore contract to supply advanced High Mobility Vehicles (HMV) 8x8. This move aligns with the national Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reinforcing defence capabilities through indigenous innovation.
The HMVs, produced at BEML's state-of-the-art facilities, feature cutting-edge technology such as independent suspension, high-power air-cooled engines, and a central tyre inflation system. These enhancements ensure operational safety and superior performance in severe climates ranging from -20°C to 55°C, and at high altitudes up to 5,000 meters.
According to Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML, the indigenously developed vehicles exemplify the company's commitment to equipping India's armed forces. The corporation's diverse operations extend across defence, aerospace, mining, construction, and transportation sectors with robust R&D infrastructure supporting nationwide sales.
