Karnataka Mourns Former Chief Minister SM Krishna

In a solemn tribute, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his last respects to SM Krishna, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, who passed away at the age of 92. The veteran leader's demise has led to a wave of condolences across the political spectrum, reflecting the enduring legacy he leaves behind.

As a mark of respect, the Karnataka government has declared a three-day mourning period. An official notice confirmed that Krishna's last rites would be conducted with full state honors. During this period, from December 10 to December 12, functions and celebrations have been temporarily suspended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over SM Krishna's passing, emphasizing his remarkable contributions to the state's infrastructure and IT sector. In his condolence message, Modi highlighted Krishna's dedication and vision, which earned him admiration from people in diverse fields.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his shock and credited Krishna's leadership for the growth of Karnataka's IT and BT sectors. His tenure as Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004 saw significant progress in these areas, and his contributions are prominently remembered and appreciated.

SM Krishna's career spanned over several decades, holding positions of influence including Karnataka's Chief Minister and India's External Affairs Minister. In a surprising political shift, he joined the BJP in 2017 after decades with the Congress. Despite retiring from active politics last year, his impact remains significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)