Tamil Nadu BJP Protests DMK's Alleged Concessions Over State Rights

In a bold demonstration of dissent, Tamil Nadu's BJP, spearheaded by state party chief K Annamalai, protested with black flags against the DMK government led by MK Stalin. The protest accused the ruling party of surrendering the state's rights to neighboring states.

The protest emerged as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Chennai to participate in a meeting on delimitation, a contentious topic that has pitted Tamil Nadu against the BJP-led central government. Annamalai criticized Chief Minister Stalin for not addressing inter-state issues with diligence.

The protests aligned with a major political gathering called by CM Stalin, where leaders from multiple states discussed the intricacies of delimitation. As tensions simmered, Stalin emphasized the significance of the gathering in protecting India's federal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)