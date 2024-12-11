TIVOLT Partners with Tata Power to Energize EV Charging Infrastructure

The TIVOLT Electric Vehicles, a subsidiary of Murugappa Group's TCI Clean Mobility, announced a significant partnership with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday. This collaboration aims to build a comprehensive EV charging ecosystem for electric commercial vehicles, focusing on strategic installations nationwide.

TPREL will leverage its vast experience in establishing EV charging infrastructure across India, enhancing accessibility at TIVOLT dealerships, customer sites, and public spaces. This move is stated by TIVOLT's CEO, Saju Nair, as a critical enabler in fast-tracking the adoption of EVs, particularly commercial e-trucks, by providing accessible charging solutions.

Additionally, TPREL plans to explore solar energy integrations to power TIVOLT locations, aligning with India's broader energy transition goals. The partnership is part of TPREL's expansion, which includes a network of over 1,00,000 home chargers and thousands of charging points across major Indian cities and towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)