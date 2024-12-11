TIVOLT Partners with Tata Power to Energize EV Charging Infrastructure
TIVOLT Electric Vehicles, a subsidiary of Murugappa Group's TCI Clean Mobility, has partnered with Tata Power Renewable Energy to develop an EV charging ecosystem. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles by establishing robust charging infrastructure nationwide, while integrating solar energy solutions at strategic locations.
- Country:
- India
The TIVOLT Electric Vehicles, a subsidiary of Murugappa Group's TCI Clean Mobility, announced a significant partnership with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday. This collaboration aims to build a comprehensive EV charging ecosystem for electric commercial vehicles, focusing on strategic installations nationwide.
TPREL will leverage its vast experience in establishing EV charging infrastructure across India, enhancing accessibility at TIVOLT dealerships, customer sites, and public spaces. This move is stated by TIVOLT's CEO, Saju Nair, as a critical enabler in fast-tracking the adoption of EVs, particularly commercial e-trucks, by providing accessible charging solutions.
Additionally, TPREL plans to explore solar energy integrations to power TIVOLT locations, aligning with India's broader energy transition goals. The partnership is part of TPREL's expansion, which includes a network of over 1,00,000 home chargers and thousands of charging points across major Indian cities and towns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France and Saudi Arabia Forge Solar Energy Partnership
Delhi Powers Ahead: New EV Charging Stations Inaugurated
Delhi's Green Drive: New EV Charging Stations Power Ahead
Hyundai Powers Up India's EV Future with 600 Fast Charging Stations
Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations in Germany