Left Menu

Markets Rise as Inflation Stays On Track

Global shares and Wall Street indexes gained as inflation data supported predictions of a Federal Reserve rate cut. European and U.S. shares improved, U.S. Treasury yields rose, and gold and oil prices increased. In contrast, Asia-Pacific shares dipped, and the Canadian dollar strengthened on a Bank of Canada rate decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 03:27 IST
Markets Rise as Inflation Stays On Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced an uptick, with Wall Street indexes benefiting from steady inflation data that reinforced expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. The dollar achieved a two-week peak, and gold prices saw a boost. Oil prices rose more than a dollar following the EU's decision to impose further sanctions affecting Russian oil.

European stocks reversed earlier losses, closing higher, while U.S. Treasury yields increased amid the Treasury Department's sale of long-term bonds and data indicating an expanding U.S. budget deficit. Despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average's slip, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained ground, driven by economic developments.

The Labor Department's figures noted a 0.3% rise in the Consumer Price Index for November, aligning with forecasts. MSCI's global stock index appreciated, and analysts predicted the Federal Reserve would proceed with a planned interest rate cut of 25 basis points. Additionally, currencies in Asia weakened against the dollar following speculation about China's currency strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024