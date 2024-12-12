Karen Walker and Keven Mealamu Appointed to Creative New Zealand Board

Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced the appointments of renowned fashion designer Karen Walker CNZM and former All Black Keven Mealamu MNZM to the Creative New Zealand Board. The new members bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the leading arts organization in New Zealand.

Karen Walker’s Wealth of Experience: Minister Goldsmith expressed his excitement about the appointments, particularly highlighting Karen Walker’s extensive contributions to the fashion industry. "Ms. Walker is a fashion legend, combining decades of expertise in both fashion design and business. Her international business experience, alongside her creativity, will be a great asset to Creative New Zealand," Goldsmith stated. Walker’s distinctive approach to design and her global influence in fashion will provide a fresh, dynamic outlook on the board.

Keven Mealamu’s Unique Contribution: Keven Mealamu, a former All-Black with a passion for the arts, is also joining the board. While widely known for his rugby career, Mealamu has cultivated a strong relationship with the arts, particularly through his charitable work. He has illustrated children's books for charity and served as an ambassador for Te Tumu Toi, the Arts Foundation. "Keven Mealamu brings a unique perspective, blending his leadership in sport with a deep appreciation for the arts," said Goldsmith.

Hilary Poole’s Continued Leadership: Along with the new appointments, Hilary Poole has been reappointed to continue her influential role on the board. With 25 years of governance and leadership experience, Poole's contributions remain vital to Creative New Zealand’s success in promoting and developing the arts sector across the country.

Acknowledgment of Outgoing Member Ane Tonga: Minister Goldsmith also took the opportunity to thank outgoing board member Ane Tonga for her service over the past three years. Tonga’s time on the board has been marked by her dedication to supporting and enhancing the arts community in New Zealand.

Looking Ahead: These new appointments are expected to strengthen Creative New Zealand's efforts in fostering a vibrant and innovative arts sector, providing fresh perspectives that will contribute to the development of New Zealand’s cultural landscape. Minister Goldsmith expressed confidence that this new combination of leadership and experience will help set the stage for continued success in the years to come.