Political Tensions Escalate: Nadda Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Mimicry in Parliament

Escalating political tensions, BJP's chief JP Nadda lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, referring to him as a "college guy" for engaging in mimicry within the Parliament premises. This came in response to Gandhi mocking the Vice President, a constitutional figure, an act Nadda deemed immature and reminiscent of college antics.

Nadda further criticized the Congress party for repeatedly damaging the democratic process, accusing them of attempting to divert attention from pressing issues. Highlighting concerns over external influence, he questioned the ties between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and businessman George Soros, vowing to raise public awareness on this matter.

The friction intensified as Rahul Gandhi was seen parodying figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani on December 10. JP Nadda also condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for baseless allegations against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, a move he found regrettable, considering Kharge's seniority and experience.

