Political Tensions Escalate: Nadda Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Mimicry in Parliament

In a heated exchange, BJP Chief JP Nadda criticized Rahul Gandhi for his mimicry acts in Parliament, labeling them as immature. Nadda condemned Congress for past actions undermining democracy and questioned their association with George Soros. Tensions rise with Congress after a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:22 IST
Leader of Rajya Sabha and BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Escalating political tensions, BJP's chief JP Nadda lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, referring to him as a "college guy" for engaging in mimicry within the Parliament premises. This came in response to Gandhi mocking the Vice President, a constitutional figure, an act Nadda deemed immature and reminiscent of college antics.

Nadda further criticized the Congress party for repeatedly damaging the democratic process, accusing them of attempting to divert attention from pressing issues. Highlighting concerns over external influence, he questioned the ties between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and businessman George Soros, vowing to raise public awareness on this matter.

The friction intensified as Rahul Gandhi was seen parodying figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani on December 10. JP Nadda also condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for baseless allegations against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, a move he found regrettable, considering Kharge's seniority and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

