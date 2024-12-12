Left Menu

Controversial Remarks by Allahabad Judge Stir National Debate

Union Minister Giriraj Singh supports controversial remarks by Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event. The comments spark national debate, with opposition figures like AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticizing them as unconstitutional. The Supreme Court seeks details from the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:51 IST
Controversial Remarks by Allahabad Judge Stir National Debate
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has publicly supported remarks made by Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav during a Vishva Hindu Parishad event. "The remarks made by Justice Yadav are correct," Singh declared, emphasizing that the setting was outside the courtroom.

The crux of the controversy lies in Yadav's reported assertion that India's governance should adhere to the majority's wishes, a statement triggering widespread criticism. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was among those voicing dissent, insisting that the nation's Constitution safeguards inclusive ownership, "The country belongs to everyone," he stated emphatically.

Amid escalating tensions, the Supreme Court has intervened, seeking an official account of Justice Yadav's speech from the Allahabad High Court. The apex court's decision to review the matter highlights the gravity of the situation, as national discourse grapples with the implications of Yadav's controversial comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024