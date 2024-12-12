Controversial Remarks by Allahabad Judge Stir National Debate

In a developing controversy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has publicly supported remarks made by Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav during a Vishva Hindu Parishad event. "The remarks made by Justice Yadav are correct," Singh declared, emphasizing that the setting was outside the courtroom.

The crux of the controversy lies in Yadav's reported assertion that India's governance should adhere to the majority's wishes, a statement triggering widespread criticism. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was among those voicing dissent, insisting that the nation's Constitution safeguards inclusive ownership, "The country belongs to everyone," he stated emphatically.

Amid escalating tensions, the Supreme Court has intervened, seeking an official account of Justice Yadav's speech from the Allahabad High Court. The apex court's decision to review the matter highlights the gravity of the situation, as national discourse grapples with the implications of Yadav's controversial comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)