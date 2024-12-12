Left Menu

Oil Market Stability: IEA's 2025 Outlook

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts a well-supplied oil market in 2025, despite OPEC+ extending supply cuts. A modest increase in global oil demand growth is expected, driven by Asian countries influenced by China's recent economic stimulus measures, with demand forecasted at 1.1 million barrels per day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:31 IST
Oil Market Stability: IEA's 2025 Outlook
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected a steady supply of oil by 2025. This announcement comes even as OPEC+ extends its oil supply cuts, which might have otherwise hinted at tighter conditions.

The IEA has adjusted its global oil demand growth forecast for 2025 upwards to 1.1 million barrels per day, a slight increase from its prior estimate of 990,000 barrels per day. This rise is attributed to growing demand in Asian countries, spurred by recent economic stimuli from China.

The agency's monthly oil market report provides a reassuring outlook for industry stakeholders, emphasizing the balancing act between supply adjustments and rising demand fueled by economic recovery across the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024