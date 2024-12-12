Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Off to a Robust Start

The initial public offering (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, which specializes in healthcare support services, was swiftly oversubscribed as it kicked off on Thursday. The offering was subscribed 1.36 times, with bids received for 1,40,74,698 shares against 1,03,66,780 shares on offer, NSE data revealed.

Enthusiasm was notable among Retail Individual Investors, whose segment was subscribed 1.67 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed to 1.54 times of their allocated shares. Meanwhile, the Non-Institutional Investors category drew 79 percent of its projected subscriptions, as the company raised Rs 1,120 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 2,498-crore IPO, entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS), has continued to attract attention due to its potential to increase company visibility and liquidity to its shareholders. Notably, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd will not receive any IPO proceeds, as the entire fund goes to existing shareholders.

