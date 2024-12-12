Gujarat: Promoting Labor Welfare with New Initiatives Under CM Patel's Leadership

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the second anniversary of his administration's commitment to good governance by distributing appointment letters to 581 candidates at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. These appointees are set to contribute to various departments, including urban development, road and buildings, panchayat, and science and technology.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Patel inaugurated the first Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Ahmedabad, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra. The Kendra is designed to support workers with essential services like food, seating, and washrooms, offering protection from harsh weather and facilitating better connections between laborers and contractors.

The inauguration also witnessed the opening of Ahmedabad's 99th and the state's 291st Shramik Annapurna Kendra, furthering the state's commitment to labor welfare. These centers provide laborers with nourishment, rest, and a comfortable gathering spot, embodying the state's dedication to improving workers' living standards.

