Gujarat: Promoting Labor Welfare with New Initiatives Under CM Patel's Leadership

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel issues appointment letters to 581 recruits, marking two years of commitment to good governance. He inaugurates Ahmedabad's first Shramik Suvidha Kendra, enhancing workers' amenities. The state further expands labor welfare with new Shramik Annapurna Kendras, aiming to uplift the workforce under the 'Gujarat Model'.

12-12-2024
Gujarat: Promoting Labor Welfare with New Initiatives Under CM Patel's Leadership
Gujarat CM Patel handed over appointment letters to 581 selected candidates (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the second anniversary of his administration's commitment to good governance by distributing appointment letters to 581 candidates at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. These appointees are set to contribute to various departments, including urban development, road and buildings, panchayat, and science and technology.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Patel inaugurated the first Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Ahmedabad, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra. The Kendra is designed to support workers with essential services like food, seating, and washrooms, offering protection from harsh weather and facilitating better connections between laborers and contractors.

The inauguration also witnessed the opening of Ahmedabad's 99th and the state's 291st Shramik Annapurna Kendra, furthering the state's commitment to labor welfare. These centers provide laborers with nourishment, rest, and a comfortable gathering spot, embodying the state's dedication to improving workers' living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

