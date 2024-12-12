Masdar and Consortium Aim to Acquire ReNew Energy Global Plc

Abu Dhabi-based Masdar and three promoters of ReNew Energy Global Plc have placed a bid to buy the complete share capital of the company, offering a cash consideration of USD 7.07 per share.

The ReNew Board has established a Special Committee, spearheaded by Lead Independent Director Manoj Singh and consisting of six independent non-executive directors, to assess the non-binding proposal.

If successful, this acquisition will result in ReNew Energy Global Plc's delisting from Nasdaq, highlighting the significance of the offer in the renewable energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)