Karnataka's Measures Against Gender-Based Violence

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced initiatives to curb atrocities against women and minors, including the installation of five lakh cameras and creation of 'safety islands'. Helpline numbers 1091 and 1098 were introduced for complaints, with emphasis on fast-tracking legal proceedings in such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:55 IST
Karnataka Home Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is stepping up efforts to combat violence against women and minors. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the installation of five lakh surveillance cameras across the state as part of these measures.

In response to inquiries in the Legislative Council, Parameshwara emphasized the government's commitment to tackling crimes against women and minors. 'Safety islands', strategically placed devices in high foot traffic areas, have been introduced to allow individuals in distress to quickly contact police authorities.

The minister highlighted the introduction of helpline 1091 for women's complaints and 1098 for issues related to children's safety. He assured that the government is prioritizing the rapid resolution of related cases in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

