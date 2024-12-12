Karnataka's Measures Against Gender-Based Violence

Karnataka is stepping up efforts to combat violence against women and minors. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the installation of five lakh surveillance cameras across the state as part of these measures.

In response to inquiries in the Legislative Council, Parameshwara emphasized the government's commitment to tackling crimes against women and minors. 'Safety islands', strategically placed devices in high foot traffic areas, have been introduced to allow individuals in distress to quickly contact police authorities.

The minister highlighted the introduction of helpline 1091 for women's complaints and 1098 for issues related to children's safety. He assured that the government is prioritizing the rapid resolution of related cases in the judicial system.

