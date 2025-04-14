FIFA Innovates with Body Cameras and Strict Goalkeeper Rules at Club World Cup

In a groundbreaking move, FIFA has announced the implementation of body cameras for referees at the upcoming Club World Cup. The devices are expected to provide fans with unprecedented views of on-field action while also serving as a training tool for referees. This innovation aims to offer a fresh perspective and enhance the overall viewing experience.

Simultaneously, FIFA has introduced stricter rules for goalkeepers, penalizing those who hold the ball for more than eight seconds with corner kicks instead of indirect free kicks. This adjustment is designed to address time-wasting, ensuring a more dynamic pace of play.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, highlighted the historic nature of these changes and emphasized the higher standards set for this expanded tournament. The event, featuring 32 teams and 117 carefully selected officials, will take place across 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. host cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)