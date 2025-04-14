Left Menu

FIFA Innovates with Body Cameras and Strict Goalkeeper Rules at Club World Cup

FIFA announced the introduction of body cameras for referees and stricter time-wasting rules for goalkeepers at the Club World Cup in the U.S. The changes aim to enhance viewer experience and referee training. The tournament features 117 officials and 32 teams across 11 U.S. cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:37 IST
FIFA Innovates with Body Cameras and Strict Goalkeeper Rules at Club World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, FIFA has announced the implementation of body cameras for referees at the upcoming Club World Cup. The devices are expected to provide fans with unprecedented views of on-field action while also serving as a training tool for referees. This innovation aims to offer a fresh perspective and enhance the overall viewing experience.

Simultaneously, FIFA has introduced stricter rules for goalkeepers, penalizing those who hold the ball for more than eight seconds with corner kicks instead of indirect free kicks. This adjustment is designed to address time-wasting, ensuring a more dynamic pace of play.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, highlighted the historic nature of these changes and emphasized the higher standards set for this expanded tournament. The event, featuring 32 teams and 117 carefully selected officials, will take place across 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. host cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025