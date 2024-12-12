Honoring Periyar: Unity and Social Progress in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin celebrated unity at the Thanthai Periyar Memorial inauguration. They emphasized cooperative federalism and called for continued efforts against discrimination. The event also marked the centenary of the influential Vaikom Satyagraha, advocating for social equality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the legacy of 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy by highlighting unity and cooperative federalism at the Thanthai Periyar Memorial inauguration.
The leaders called for sustained efforts against discrimination, marking the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a pivotal equality movement.
Stalin noted that social struggles like Vaikom sparked broader reforms, inviting collective action from across India and reinforcing the enduring need for cooperation between states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women Journalists Face Discrimination Amid Tight Restrictions in Afghanistan: UN Report
UN Expert Urges Poland to Act Swiftly Against LGBT Discrimination and Violence
Uttar Pradesh Mass Marriage Initiative Champions Social Equality
Farooq Abdullah and Congress Leaders Voice Concerns Over Religious Discrimination and Court Orders
Cooperative Federalism: Bridging Kerala-Tamil Nadu Ties Amidst State Challenges