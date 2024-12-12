Left Menu

Honoring Periyar: Unity and Social Progress in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin celebrated unity at the Thanthai Periyar Memorial inauguration. They emphasized cooperative federalism and called for continued efforts against discrimination. The event also marked the centenary of the influential Vaikom Satyagraha, advocating for social equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:06 IST
Honoring Periyar: Unity and Social Progress in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
Periyar
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the legacy of 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy by highlighting unity and cooperative federalism at the Thanthai Periyar Memorial inauguration.

The leaders called for sustained efforts against discrimination, marking the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a pivotal equality movement.

Stalin noted that social struggles like Vaikom sparked broader reforms, inviting collective action from across India and reinforcing the enduring need for cooperation between states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024