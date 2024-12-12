Honoring Periyar: Unity and Social Progress in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the legacy of 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy by highlighting unity and cooperative federalism at the Thanthai Periyar Memorial inauguration.

The leaders called for sustained efforts against discrimination, marking the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a pivotal equality movement.

Stalin noted that social struggles like Vaikom sparked broader reforms, inviting collective action from across India and reinforcing the enduring need for cooperation between states.

(With inputs from agencies.)