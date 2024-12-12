India Boosts Coal Gasification with Significant Fiscal Incentives

In a strategic move, the Indian government on Thursday granted fiscal incentives amounting to Rs 4,150 crore to four companies to bolster coal gasification projects. Among the recipients is BCGCL, a joint venture between CIL and BHEL, symbolizing a push towards cleaner energy solutions.

These Letters of Award (LoAs) signal a significant advancement in India's coal gasification landscape. The Ministry of Coal underscored this milestone in a statement, detailing the awards offered under the Rs 8,500 crore Coal Gasification Incentive Scheme's Categories I and III.

Major projects include BCGCL's Lakhanpur endeavor in Odisha, targeting ammonium nitrate production, and CIL-GAIL's joint effort in West Bengal to create Synthetic Natural Gas. New Era Cleantech is recognized for its coal-to-ethanol demonstration project in Maharashtra utilizing CCUS technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)