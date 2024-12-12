Left Menu

Innovation Takes Center Stage at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finale at IIT Guwahati

The Smart India Hackathon 2024 Grand Finale, hosted by IIT Guwahati, showcased young talents addressing 186 problem statements with innovative solutions. Participants tackled diverse themes, including tech-driven sectors like Medtech and Sustainable Energy. Prime Minister Modi's address inspired students to harness technology for national and global progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:21 IST
Innovation Takes Center Stage at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finale at IIT Guwahati
IIT Guwahati hosts grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2024 (Photo/IIT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 Grand Finale on December 11 and December 12, acting as a nodal center for the software edition of the event. The hackathon brought together student teams from across India.

Competitors from Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh tackled an impressive 186 problem statements, presenting innovative solutions across themes like Space Technology, Healthtech, and Renewable Energy. This diverse array of topics underscored the event's mission to address critical real-world issues through technology.

IIT Guwahati's Director, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, expressed how hosting the event highlights cooperation and problem-solving capabilities among young innovators. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address motivated participants to leverage technology for real-world challenges, reflecting the ethos of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024