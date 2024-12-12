Innovation Takes Center Stage at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finale at IIT Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 Grand Finale on December 11 and December 12, acting as a nodal center for the software edition of the event. The hackathon brought together student teams from across India.

Competitors from Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh tackled an impressive 186 problem statements, presenting innovative solutions across themes like Space Technology, Healthtech, and Renewable Energy. This diverse array of topics underscored the event's mission to address critical real-world issues through technology.

IIT Guwahati's Director, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, expressed how hosting the event highlights cooperation and problem-solving capabilities among young innovators. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address motivated participants to leverage technology for real-world challenges, reflecting the ethos of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)