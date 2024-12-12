Innovation Takes Center Stage at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finale at IIT Guwahati
The Smart India Hackathon 2024 Grand Finale, hosted by IIT Guwahati, showcased young talents addressing 186 problem statements with innovative solutions. Participants tackled diverse themes, including tech-driven sectors like Medtech and Sustainable Energy. Prime Minister Modi's address inspired students to harness technology for national and global progress.
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 Grand Finale on December 11 and December 12, acting as a nodal center for the software edition of the event. The hackathon brought together student teams from across India.
Competitors from Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh tackled an impressive 186 problem statements, presenting innovative solutions across themes like Space Technology, Healthtech, and Renewable Energy. This diverse array of topics underscored the event's mission to address critical real-world issues through technology.
IIT Guwahati's Director, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, expressed how hosting the event highlights cooperation and problem-solving capabilities among young innovators. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address motivated participants to leverage technology for real-world challenges, reflecting the ethos of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'
