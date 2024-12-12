Left Menu

Delhi High Court Awaits Updates on CAG Reports' Submission to Assembly

The Delhi High Court has been informed that Chief Minister Atishi has sent CAG reports to the Lieutenant Governor for presentation to the state assembly. The court has granted time for both parties to submit affidavits on the matter, with the hearing adjourned to December 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:31 IST
Delhi High Court Awaits Updates on CAG Reports' Submission to Assembly
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court was briefed on Thursday by the Delhi government, revealing that Chief Minister Atishi, overseeing the finance portfolio, has dispatched the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on matters including liquor duty, pollution, and finance to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for presentation before the state assembly.

During the hearing, the counsel for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi notified the court of informal instructions received, indicating that the pertinent files had been sent to the LG. Additional time was requested to obtain formal instructions and officially document them.

The counsel representing the LG confirmed that a total of ten files had arrived at the LG's office for potential assembly presentation. In response to the submissions, the court granted time for both counsels to file affidavits elucidating the status of the situation ahead of the next hearing on December 16. This development emerged from a petition filed by Vijender Gupta and six other BJP MLAs urging the presentation of 14 CAG reports to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024