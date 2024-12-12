Delhi High Court Awaits Updates on CAG Reports' Submission to Assembly

The Delhi High Court was briefed on Thursday by the Delhi government, revealing that Chief Minister Atishi, overseeing the finance portfolio, has dispatched the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on matters including liquor duty, pollution, and finance to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for presentation before the state assembly.

During the hearing, the counsel for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi notified the court of informal instructions received, indicating that the pertinent files had been sent to the LG. Additional time was requested to obtain formal instructions and officially document them.

The counsel representing the LG confirmed that a total of ten files had arrived at the LG's office for potential assembly presentation. In response to the submissions, the court granted time for both counsels to file affidavits elucidating the status of the situation ahead of the next hearing on December 16. This development emerged from a petition filed by Vijender Gupta and six other BJP MLAs urging the presentation of 14 CAG reports to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)