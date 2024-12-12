Road Safety Awareness Drives Home the Message in Shimla School

A road safety awareness program took center stage at Government Senior Secondary School, Kaina, Shimla, on Thursday, drawing attendance from students and staff, including the school's Principal, Vidya Banshtu.

The event, encompassing competitions like slogan writing, painting, and declamations, saw active participation. Chief Guest Narvir Singh Rathour, Additional SP for Traffic, Tourist, and Railway in Shimla, commended the winners and shared his expertise on road safety policies and enforcement techniques.

Rathour's one-hour session addressed the nuances of traffic regulations and technology's role in enforcement. Presented facts on accidents in Himachal Pradesh, he highlighted critical issues and demonstrated advanced police technologies like speed radars, alco-sensors, and body-worn cameras.

The session stressed the significance of traffic technology, Good Samaritans' rights, and legal directives under the Motor Vehicle Act, specifically pointed out sections on drunk and reckless driving. Rathour focused on the non-negotiable responsibility of understanding traffic rules to safeguard lives.

Concluding with a call to action, the program underscored the shared responsibility of citizens and authorities in maintaining road safety, urging informed adherence to safety practices. The initiative aimed to engrain the principles of vigilance, professionalism, and strict adherence to law among young minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)