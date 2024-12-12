Left Menu

Livigno's Olympic Milestone: First Milano-Cortina 2026 Venue Unveiled

Livigno celebrates the completion of its first venue for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The facility at Carosello 3000 will host moguls and aerials, making it a key location during the Games. Officials emphasize its safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge design as preparations progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:06 IST
Livigno has taken a significant step towards the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics with the unveiling of its first completed venue. This week, authorities inaugurated the slopes designated for moguls and aerials competitions, marking a milestone in the town's Olympic preparations.

The facility, located at Carosello 3000, is positioned as a central hub for the upcoming Games, with 26 gold medals set to be awarded there. Milano Cortina 2026 Infrastructure Company's CEO, Fabio Saldini, praised the accomplishment as a 'path forward' and highlighted the venue's emphasis on safety, sustainability, and innovation.

During the event, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, along with other officials, visited additional sites under development, such as the Livigno Snow Park and the Olympic Village. The preparations intensify as the 'one year to go' mark in February 2025 approaches, reflecting the town's anticipation and commitment to embracing the Olympic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

