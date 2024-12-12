Livigno's Olympic Milestone: First Milano-Cortina 2026 Venue Unveiled

Livigno has taken a significant step towards the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics with the unveiling of its first completed venue. This week, authorities inaugurated the slopes designated for moguls and aerials competitions, marking a milestone in the town's Olympic preparations.

The facility, located at Carosello 3000, is positioned as a central hub for the upcoming Games, with 26 gold medals set to be awarded there. Milano Cortina 2026 Infrastructure Company's CEO, Fabio Saldini, praised the accomplishment as a 'path forward' and highlighted the venue's emphasis on safety, sustainability, and innovation.

During the event, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, along with other officials, visited additional sites under development, such as the Livigno Snow Park and the Olympic Village. The preparations intensify as the 'one year to go' mark in February 2025 approaches, reflecting the town's anticipation and commitment to embracing the Olympic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)