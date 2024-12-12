CSC e-Governance Services and IFFCO Sign MoU to Enhance Agricultural Support for FPOs

In a significant move to bolster agricultural growth and empower Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV) and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership aims to provide critical agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, and agrochemicals, to 10,000 FPOs under the Government of India's Central Sector Scheme for the "Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs." The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director and CEO of CSC SPV, and Shri Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director of IFFCO.

Strengthening FPOs for Sustainable Growth

The Central Sector Scheme, launched in 2020, seeks to empower farmers by aggregating agricultural produce, thus reducing production costs and increasing incomes. By promoting FPOs, the initiative helps foster a sustainable and financially viable agricultural ecosystem. These FPOs, also designated as Common Services Centres (CSCs), play a pivotal role in empowering farmers through access to services, agricultural inputs, and employment opportunities, especially in rural areas.

Through this collaboration, FPOs will gain access to essential agricultural resources provided by IFFCO, which will aid in boosting productivity and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices. The provision of these inputs will contribute significantly to improving the quality and yield of crops, thus enhancing farmers' livelihoods.

Advancing Rural Prosperity and Digital Empowerment

Shri Sanjay Rakesh highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative, noting, "This collaboration between CSC and IFFCO is poised to benefit small and marginal farmers associated with FPOs. Not only will this drive rural development, but it will also contribute to the digital empowerment of India’s farming community, helping them make informed decisions for better agricultural outcomes."

As a key partner in rural empowerment, CSC SPV has a strong track record of supporting farmers through various initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), teleconsultations, crop insurance, e-veterinary services, Kisan Credit Card facilitation, and the PM Kisan scheme. With its vast network of Common Services Centres in remote and rural areas, CSC has facilitated access to these crucial services, ensuring that farmers, especially in underserved areas, benefit from government schemes and digital tools.

Towards Holistic Rural Development

This MoU marks a crucial step in furthering the vision of holistic rural development. The collaboration between CSC SPV and IFFCO is expected to drive agricultural growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to sustainable rural prosperity. By empowering farmers with the necessary resources and digital tools, this partnership aligns with the Government of India’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector and improving the welfare of farmers nationwide.

With the combined expertise of CSC and IFFCO, the initiative is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the agricultural landscape and promoting the long-term well-being of India’s farming community.