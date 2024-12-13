Moldova's Energy Crisis: Navigating Gas Supply Challenges Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

In a decisive move, Moldova's parliament early Friday imposed a 60-day national state of emergency as the nation braces for a potential cessation of Russian gas supplies beginning January 1. The decision, supported by 56 of the 101-seat chamber, came shortly after midnight at the urging of Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who stressed the need to ensure gas flow to Moldova's Transdniestria region amid rising tensions.

The emergency declaration aims to counter what Recean described as 'gas blackmail' by Moscow. This measure empowers the government to act swiftly, potentially curtailing energy exports to prioritize internal needs and stabilize energy security.

With a supply route through Ukraine at risk, Moldova faces an urgent dilemma as its contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom expires on December 31. While alternative routes via the TurkStream pipeline through Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania are considered, ongoing disputes over outstanding debts to Gazprom add complexity to Moldova's precarious energy situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)