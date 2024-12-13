IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert: Tamil Nadu Braces for Weather Woes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounded an alarm over an impending bout of heavy rainfall slated to drench various districts of Tamil Nadu until December 14. Already, relentless showers have triggered severe waterlogging in Trichy, with areas such as Thoothukudi witnessing moderate to heavy downpours.

The IMD forecasts moderate thunderstorms coupled with heavy rain in districts like Ariyalur and Perambalur, extending to Thiruchirapalli, Karur, and beyond. Affected localities can expect waterlogging, which may disrupt traffic flow. Elsewhere, light thunderstorms are probable over Cuddalore, Salem, and parts of Tirunelveli, with Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu receiving light rain.

In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall may hit isolated spots in southern India, notably in Karaikal and the islands of Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar. A low-pressure system, once positioned over the Gulf of Mannar, is moving westward toward Maldives, and could dissipate in its journey.

