India's Leap into Green Energy: New Era Cleantech Leads with Landmark Project

New Delhi, India – New Era Cleantech Solutions Private Limited is celebrating a major milestone with a newly awarded financial incentive from the Ministry of Coal, Government of India. This significant achievement highlights their groundbreaking Coal Gasification and Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU) project designed to achieve net-zero emissions by capturing all CO₂ emissions produced during gasification. The initiative stands as India's first and largest commercial-scale project in this sector.

Announced under the ₹8,500 crore Financial Incentive Scheme, approved by the Cabinet, this support indicates a pivotal step toward India's aim to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030. This scheme catalyzes innovation, focusing on sustainability in the energy industry, as the Ministry of Coal continues its push for cleaner energy solutions and sustainable growth. It aligns with India's broader sustainability goals and energy security objectives.

Balasaheb Darade, Founder and Managing Director of New Era Cleantech, expressed gratitude and optimism, underscoring the project's transformative potential. Underpinning India's energy independence, the project promotes economic development while persistently advancing climate sustainability. With plans to produce high-value chemicals like ethanol and SAF, this initiative also aims to bolster domestic energy supplies and decrease the dependency on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)