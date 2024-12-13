Left Menu

India's Leap into Green Energy: New Era Cleantech Leads with Landmark Project

New Era Cleantech Solutions has received a financial award from India's Ministry of Coal for their Coal Gasification and Carbon Capture Project, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions. This initiative will be the country's largest commercial gasification project, supporting India's climate goals and advancing energy security through sustainable innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:19 IST
India's Leap into Green Energy: New Era Cleantech Leads with Landmark Project
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India – New Era Cleantech Solutions Private Limited is celebrating a major milestone with a newly awarded financial incentive from the Ministry of Coal, Government of India. This significant achievement highlights their groundbreaking Coal Gasification and Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU) project designed to achieve net-zero emissions by capturing all CO₂ emissions produced during gasification. The initiative stands as India's first and largest commercial-scale project in this sector.

Announced under the ₹8,500 crore Financial Incentive Scheme, approved by the Cabinet, this support indicates a pivotal step toward India's aim to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030. This scheme catalyzes innovation, focusing on sustainability in the energy industry, as the Ministry of Coal continues its push for cleaner energy solutions and sustainable growth. It aligns with India's broader sustainability goals and energy security objectives.

Balasaheb Darade, Founder and Managing Director of New Era Cleantech, expressed gratitude and optimism, underscoring the project's transformative potential. Underpinning India's energy independence, the project promotes economic development while persistently advancing climate sustainability. With plans to produce high-value chemicals like ethanol and SAF, this initiative also aims to bolster domestic energy supplies and decrease the dependency on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024