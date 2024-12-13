European Stocks Waver Amid Economic Uncertainty

European stock markets faced a setback on Friday, poised to interrupt a three-week rally. Investors are eagerly speculating on the euro zone's monetary easing strategies for the next year amid growing anxieties over diminishing economic growth and looming trade disputes.

The STOXX 600 index of pan-European stocks slipped by 0.2% early in the day and appeared on course for a 0.4% decline over the week. This week, market volatility was palpable as investors processed stimulus actions from China, inflation metrics from both the U.S. and Europe, and the European Central Bank's recent interest rate cut.

Attention now turns to France, where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce a new prime minister, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy meeting. The UK's FTSE 100 briefly gained momentum, spurred by a declining pound, before the downturn continued due to negative economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)