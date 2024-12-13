Boost Your Savings with Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposits

Left Menu

Fixed Deposits from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) present compelling benefits over traditional bank FDs. Shriram Finance's Unnati Fixed Deposit stands out by offering higher returns, tailored benefits for women and senior citizens, flexible tenure options, and high credit ratings, making it a preferred choice for investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:32 IST
Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a favored investment for those seeking stable and predictable returns. While bank FDs are well-known, NBFCs offer fixed deposits that stand out with tempting features such as higher returns and tailored payout options.

Shriram Finance is at the forefront of this trend with its Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit, offering enhanced benefits over conventional bank FDs. Investors are attracted by higher interest rates, as Shriram FD offers up to 9.40%* p.a., with added perks for senior citizens and women.

NBFCs like Shriram Finance also provide a range of tenure options to match diverse financial goals, coupled with high credit ratings that assure stability. As NBFC FDs gain popularity for their flexible and lucrative terms, Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit emerges as a compelling investment alternative.

