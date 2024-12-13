DMK and JMM MPs Decry State of Democracy and Oppression in Parliament

In a stark critique of the current political climate, DMK MP T Siva expressed deep concern over the state of democracy, highlighting an alleged bias in parliamentary proceedings. During a media interaction on Friday, he lamented the lack of fair representation, pointing out that leader of the opposition and opposition voices were systematically sidelined while the ruling party dominated telecasts. 'We are saddened by the state of democracy in our country,' Siva stated, emphasizing the selective coverage and disrespect faced by opposition leaders.

JMM MP Mahua Maji echoed similar sentiments, holding the BJP accountable for suppressing opposition voices and marginalizing key societal groups within Parliament. She accused the ruling party of consistently disrespecting Dalits and farmers and criticized the government for not inviting the First Dalit President to the new Parliament's inauguration. Maji further alleged that the leadership stifled debate on the Adani issue, claiming, 'The way the ruling party is suppressing the voice of the opposition shows they are moving towards autocracy.'

This contentious atmosphere reached a boiling point as a verbal clash occurred between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge amid a no-confidence motion row. The proceedings were adjourned until December 16 after Dhankhar accused the opposition of insulting the constitution, vowing to 'sacrifice his life for the country.'

(With inputs from agencies.)