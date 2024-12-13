Left Menu

Switzerland's Shelter Revamp: A Tradition of Preparedness

Switzerland plans to update its network of aging nuclear shelters amidst global tensions. Each resident, including foreigners and refugees, has a guaranteed bunker spot due to a 1963 law. The government is consulting to enhance its resilience against armed conflict, budgeting 220 million Swiss francs for upgrades.

Switzerland, long known for its neutrality, is set to revamp its extensive network of nuclear shelters. The move comes amid heightened global tensions, notably after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thanks to a law dating back to 1963, each of Switzerland's 9 million residents is assured a spot in a protective bunker.

According to Louis-Henri Delarageaz, civil protection commander for Vaud canton, the Swiss Confederation aims to remove exceptions to existing shelter rules and modernize older facilities. This initiative, estimated at 220 million Swiss francs, intends to bolster the nation's resilience amidst potential armed conflicts.

Recent inspections, such as in Vaud's Bercher village, reveal aging infrastructure with bunkers deemed non-functional in their current states. Residents have shown increased concern and inquiries about shelter readiness, underscoring the importance of this update initiative for Switzerland's civil safety.

