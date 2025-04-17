Controversy Surrounds Alleged Gang Rape Case Amid Claims and Counterclaims
A controversy has erupted around an alleged gang-rape case in Varanasi, with the accused's families disputing the survivor's account. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations. The case has caught national attention, with even the Prime Minister being briefed about it.
A high-profile investigation is underway in Varanasi following allegations of a gang rape involving a 19-year-old woman. The survivor claims she was assaulted by 23 individuals over several days. A complaint was filed, and 14 suspects have been apprehended so far.
Contradictory narratives have emerged, with the accused's families questioning the survivor's actions and motives. They alleged inconsistencies and pointed to social media posts as evidence, questioning the validity of her claims. CCTV footage further complicates the narrative, suggesting discrepancies in the timeline of events.
Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal confirmed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough examination of the case. The Prime Minister has also been informed and emphasized stringent actions for those guilty. The investigation remains ongoing as the SIT prepares a report expected in 30 days.
