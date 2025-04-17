Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition: A Paperless Revolution This Monsoon

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, is set to embark on a digital transformation by holding its upcoming Monsoon Session in July as a completely paperless event. This groundbreaking shift will be facilitated by advanced software and mobile applications under the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA) initiative, as confirmed by an official release from the Speaker's Office.

During a recent visit to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Gupta, accompanied by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other delegates, explored the sophisticated technology developed under the NEVA project. Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi provided insights into their successful NEVA implementation, noting that Odisha has become the latest state to integrate into this advanced ecosystem.

Emphasizing the goal of adopting innovative practices, Speaker Gupta highlighted that Delhi aims to learn from Odisha and further tailor these advancements to suit its needs. By examining NEVA components such as apps, dashboards, and war rooms, the delegation gained crucial insights into how digital tools can revolutionize legislative transparency and streamline procedures. Gupta further emphasized Delhi's intention to embrace elements of Odisha's model and invited their technical experts to collaborate in future developments.

