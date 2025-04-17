Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition: A Paperless Revolution This Monsoon

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, under Speaker Vijender Gupta's leadership, plans to go entirely paperless for the upcoming July Monsoon Session. Inspired by Odisha's NEVA model, the move aims to enhance transparency and efficiency, aligning with India's 'One Nation, One Application' digital initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:10 IST
Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition: A Paperless Revolution This Monsoon
Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, is set to embark on a digital transformation by holding its upcoming Monsoon Session in July as a completely paperless event. This groundbreaking shift will be facilitated by advanced software and mobile applications under the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA) initiative, as confirmed by an official release from the Speaker's Office.

During a recent visit to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Gupta, accompanied by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other delegates, explored the sophisticated technology developed under the NEVA project. Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi provided insights into their successful NEVA implementation, noting that Odisha has become the latest state to integrate into this advanced ecosystem.

Emphasizing the goal of adopting innovative practices, Speaker Gupta highlighted that Delhi aims to learn from Odisha and further tailor these advancements to suit its needs. By examining NEVA components such as apps, dashboards, and war rooms, the delegation gained crucial insights into how digital tools can revolutionize legislative transparency and streamline procedures. Gupta further emphasized Delhi's intention to embrace elements of Odisha's model and invited their technical experts to collaborate in future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025