Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ratapani Tiger Reserve Amidst Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Madhya Pradesh took a significant step in wildlife conservation with the inauguration of the Ratapani Tiger Reserve by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The reserve marks the state's eighth tiger sanctuary, underscoring efforts to protect endangered species.

The inauguration was accompanied by a bike rally intended to promote environmental awareness. Joining the ride, CM Yadav emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about environmental conservation and encouraging tourism.

Furthermore, the state government launched a 40-day campaign to ensure citizens benefit from welfare schemes. The dedication of various development projects, totaling Rs 758 crores, aims to boost economic growth and employment, further highlighting the state's commitment to sustainable development.

