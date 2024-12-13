Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ratapani Tiger Reserve Amidst Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Ratapani Tiger Reserve, enhancing wildlife conservation efforts. He also initiated a bike rally to raise environmental awareness, while announcing development projects worth Rs 758 crores aimed at boosting tourism and creating employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:22 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurating Ratapani Tiger Reserve (Photo/ X @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh took a significant step in wildlife conservation with the inauguration of the Ratapani Tiger Reserve by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The reserve marks the state's eighth tiger sanctuary, underscoring efforts to protect endangered species.

The inauguration was accompanied by a bike rally intended to promote environmental awareness. Joining the ride, CM Yadav emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about environmental conservation and encouraging tourism.

Furthermore, the state government launched a 40-day campaign to ensure citizens benefit from welfare schemes. The dedication of various development projects, totaling Rs 758 crores, aims to boost economic growth and employment, further highlighting the state's commitment to sustainable development.

