India's Green Path to Sustainable Growth: Insights from States' Policy Conclave 2024

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted its prominent event, "States' Policy Conclave 2024," at New Delhi on December 11. The main agenda focused on guiding India's transition towards sustainable and inclusive development, as per an official release.

This important symposium reinforced the collaborative efforts between government and industry under the framework of cooperative federalism. Attendees aimed to ensure that India's economic indicators improve progressively, supported by waves of meaningful economic reforms expected to create lasting change in the nation's economic landscape.

The event featured diverse stakeholders, including central and state governmental bodies, industry experts, and international agencies, engaging in policy dialogues. Addressing the conclave, Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of exploring new areas like India's vast coastal resources to boost growth, emphasizing early industry involvement to identify necessary projects for sustainability.

Dr. Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, stressed the necessity of innovation in policy-making, suggesting that states preserving forests should receive compensation, while Ritu Sain from Chhattisgarh pointed out the intertwined need for sustainability and inclusivity in modern policies. The event also detailed Chhattisgarh's pivotal role as a potential investment hub, promoting its conducive environment for sustainable business development.

Among other notable speakers were Bishal Thapa of CLASP, Anand Jha from Visa, and Amb Manjeev Singh Puri of the India-Nepal Centre, who underscored the conclave's theme by reflecting on India's economic strides made possible through effective collaboration between policy and industry sectors.

