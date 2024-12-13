Suspension in Wheat Supplies: A Russian-Syrian Standstill

Russian wheat deliveries to Syria have been halted amid questions about the country's new government and payment delays, according to sources from both nations on Friday.

Shipping records reveal that two vessels loaded with Russian wheat aimed for Syria have not docked at their planned locations.

As the world's top wheat exporter, Russia had been a significant backer of Bashar al-Assad, supplying Syria with wheat through intricate financial and logistical channels to bypass Western sanctions on both countries.

