Left Menu

India's Strategic Move: Transshipment Facility to Bangladesh Revoked

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has revoked the transshipment facility for Bangladesh, citing strategic and economic priorities. The move underscores the focus on safeguarding the security of the North East region, following controversial remarks by Bangladesh's interim government head, Muhammad Yunus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:59 IST
India's Strategic Move: Transshipment Facility to Bangladesh Revoked
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant geopolitical move, the Indian government, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to halt the transshipment facility previously extended to Bangladesh. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed this decision as a commitment to safeguarding the strategic importance of the North East region.

The withdrawal of the facility comes in the wake of comments by Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, who referred to his country as the "only guardian" of the Indian Ocean region. Sarma criticized Yunus's statement as offensive, emphasizing the necessity for India to explore alternate routes that bypass the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.

India's decision reflects a forthright response to protect national interests and strategic priorities, insisting on the security and economic interests of the northeastern territories. The 'Chicken's Neck', a crucial corridor connecting Northeast India to the mainland, is particularly vulnerable given its geographical position between neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025