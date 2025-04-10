India's Strategic Move: Transshipment Facility to Bangladesh Revoked

In a significant geopolitical move, the Indian government, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to halt the transshipment facility previously extended to Bangladesh. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed this decision as a commitment to safeguarding the strategic importance of the North East region.

The withdrawal of the facility comes in the wake of comments by Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, who referred to his country as the "only guardian" of the Indian Ocean region. Sarma criticized Yunus's statement as offensive, emphasizing the necessity for India to explore alternate routes that bypass the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.

India's decision reflects a forthright response to protect national interests and strategic priorities, insisting on the security and economic interests of the northeastern territories. The 'Chicken's Neck', a crucial corridor connecting Northeast India to the mainland, is particularly vulnerable given its geographical position between neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)