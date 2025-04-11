Impending Decisions: Renewed Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Agenda

The United States and Iran are preparing for critical talks about Tehran's nuclear program this weekend, as the fate of the influential 2015 nuclear deal hangs in the balance. Britain, France, and Germany are evaluating the possibility of triggering sanctions against Iran at the United Nations before critical deadlines this October.

The original agreement, formally termed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), had curtailed Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for lifting various international sanctions. However, following former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the pact in 2018, these tensions have ballooned, with Iran progressively distancing itself from its 2015 nuclear commitments.

The looming expiration of the U.N. resolution offers the final window to invoke a 'snapback' of sanctions. Should this process be initiated, it would restore strict UN-imposed constraints on Iran's nuclear program, arms, and global assets, effectively reinstating severe measures underpinned by security concerns among Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)