Left Menu

Britain Sanctions Georgian Officials Amid EU Accession Protests

Britain has sanctioned four Georgian officials, including Shalva Bedoidze, accusing them of human rights abuses during protests in Georgia. These protests have persisted since the Georgian Dream party paused EU accession talks. Among those sanctioned are Mirza Kezevadze and Giorgi Gabitashvi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:36 IST
Britain Sanctions Georgian Officials Amid EU Accession Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has imposed sanctions on four Georgian officials, including the first deputy minister of internal affairs, Shalva Bedoidze, over alleged human rights abuses. These actions come in response to protests ongoing since November, when the ruling Georgian Dream party stalled EU accession negotiations until 2028.

The British government points to Bedoidze's role in what it describes as the excessive use of force by police against demonstrators. Other officials sanctioned are Mirza Kezevadze, the deputy head of the special tasks department, general prosecutor Giorgi Gabitashvi, and Karlo Katsitadze, head of the special investigatory service.

All sanctions fall under Britain's global human rights sanctions framework. As of yet, the Georgian government has not commented on the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025