Britain Sanctions Georgian Officials Amid EU Accession Protests

Britain has imposed sanctions on four Georgian officials, including the first deputy minister of internal affairs, Shalva Bedoidze, over alleged human rights abuses. These actions come in response to protests ongoing since November, when the ruling Georgian Dream party stalled EU accession negotiations until 2028.

The British government points to Bedoidze's role in what it describes as the excessive use of force by police against demonstrators. Other officials sanctioned are Mirza Kezevadze, the deputy head of the special tasks department, general prosecutor Giorgi Gabitashvi, and Karlo Katsitadze, head of the special investigatory service.

All sanctions fall under Britain's global human rights sanctions framework. As of yet, the Georgian government has not commented on the sanctions.

