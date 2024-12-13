BJP Celebrates Milestone: Rs758 Crore Developments for Bhopal Division

To commemorate a year of governance, the BJP-led administration in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, revealed an ambitious set of development projects valued at approximately Rs758 crores on Friday. The inauguration and bhoomi pujan took place at the Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in Bhopal, signaling a major investment aimed at benefiting the Bhopal division, which includes the districts of Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Sehore.

At the ceremony, CM Yadav commented, "Today signifies our government's first anniversary. Through the Jan Kalyan Parv and Jan Kalyan Abhiyan, we are committed to extending our welfare schemes to the furthest corners of the state." He emphasized that the Jan Kalyan Parv, running until December 26, aims to ensure access to state benefits for all residents across Madhya Pradesh's villages.

The Chief Minister celebrated the foundation and inauguration of 70 projects within the division and praised Bhopal for its unique charm. Highlighting its dual day-and-night character, Yadav stated, "Bhopal is remarkable, with tigers occasionally seen roaming at night." He added that revitalizing Bhopal with these developments is akin to fortifying the heart of the nation, given the state's centrality. Yadav also recognized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in elevating India's stature globally, seeing Madhya Pradesh's progress as aligned with national advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)