India's Gender Gap Pursuit: Empowerment Policies in Focus

The Indian government has intensified its efforts to address the country's gender gap by focusing on improving women's socio-economic status and boosting their participation in diverse fields, according to the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, detailed these initiatives in the Lok Sabha, responding to inquiries about India's position on the Global Gender Gap Index. Notably, India ranked 129 out of 146 countries, as per the World Economic Forum's report.

This prioritization comes in the wake of India's fluctuating rankings, recorded at 127 in 2023 and 135 in 2022. Thakur emphasized various governmental policies aimed at empowering women.

