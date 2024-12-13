SEBI's New Flexibility: Unpacking Pro-Rata Exemptions in AIF Regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ushered in a series of key exemptions to the obligation of maintaining pro-rata rights in alternative investment funds (AIF), as announced on Friday. This regulatory shift aims to inject more flexibility into the AIF framework.

Under these new regulations, certain exemptions will apply. Specifically, if investors are excused or excluded from specific investments or fail to meet their contribution obligations, or in cases where profits like carried interest are shared with fund managers or sponsors, the pro-rata rights requirements will not apply. Detailed by SEBI in an official circular, these measures are intended to ensure a balance between flexibility and transparency.

Additionally, government-backed organizations and developmental financial institutions can choose to invest in junior or subordinate units, accepting a higher risk-return profile. However, SEBI has implemented specific safeguards and required disclosures in the Private Placement Memorandum to protect investors and prevent misuse of funds.

