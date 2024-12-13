Left Menu

Delhi's Temperature Rollercoaster: From Cold Wave to Warmer Days

Delhi experienced a sharp temperature increase of 4-5°C following a cold wave influenced by a western disturbance. IMD forecasts stable temperatures for the coming week, with fog across northwest India and heavy rainfall predicted for southern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:09 IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Friday saw a dramatic shift in Delhi's temperatures as they spiked by 4-5°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy. This comes a day after the region grappled with freezing cold wave conditions.

On Wednesday, the capital recorded its coldest morning in December, with a minimum temperature of 4.9°C and a maximum of 23°C, following a sharp temperature dip linked to a western disturbance. However, Sen predicted temperatures would stabilize, with minimums hovering between 8-9°C and maximums from 22-24°C over the next few days.

Sen further emphasized that fog conditions are set to persist in northwest India while warning of heavy rainfall in southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Cold wave conditions are forecast to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and other regions.

