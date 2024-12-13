Delhi's Temperature Rollercoaster: From Cold Wave to Warmer Days

Friday saw a dramatic shift in Delhi's temperatures as they spiked by 4-5°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy. This comes a day after the region grappled with freezing cold wave conditions.

On Wednesday, the capital recorded its coldest morning in December, with a minimum temperature of 4.9°C and a maximum of 23°C, following a sharp temperature dip linked to a western disturbance. However, Sen predicted temperatures would stabilize, with minimums hovering between 8-9°C and maximums from 22-24°C over the next few days.

Sen further emphasized that fog conditions are set to persist in northwest India while warning of heavy rainfall in southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Cold wave conditions are forecast to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)