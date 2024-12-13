Switzerland's MFN Clause Suspension: A Wake-Up Call for India's Tax Strategy

Switzerland's recent suspension of the most favoured nation (MFN) clause within the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with India presents significant tax challenges for Indian companies operating in Switzerland, particularly within financial services, pharmaceuticals, and IT sectors.

The suspension will mandate a rise in tax rates on dividends and other incomes from 5% to 10% starting January 1, 2025, according to GTRI, affecting Indian firms' competitiveness globally.

A coherent and strategic approach in international taxation is crucial for India to prevent such scenarios in the future and promote global competitiveness through effective treaty frameworks, particularly in rapidly-evolving digital and service industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)