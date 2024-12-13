Left Menu

Punjab Unveils Ludhiana's Rs 163 Crore GST Scam

Punjab's GST Department discovered a significant fraudulent billing operation in Ludhiana, involving Rs 163 crore. The scam, orchestrated by Monga Brothers, involved fake firms and Input Tax Credit for defrauding the exchequer. Finance Minister Cheema emphasizes the government's commitment to curb tax evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:54 IST
Punjab Unveils Ludhiana's Rs 163 Crore GST Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Punjab's GST Department has exposed a colossal bogus billing scam in Ludhiana, revealing fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 163 crore over two years. State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema made the announcement on Friday.

The investigation found that Monga Brothers (Unit-II) on Budhewal Road, Ludhiana, was at the heart of a complex network of fictitious firms. These firms were involved in generating fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) to defraud the state treasury, according to an official statement from Cheema.

The firm reportedly engaged in transactions with 60 bogus entities, either suspended, cancelled, or dealing with non-compliant dealers. Following the revelation, Punjab GST authorities conducted a comprehensive search and seizure operation under the Punjab GST Act, 2017, at the firm's premises, culminating in the arrest of its partners. Minister Cheema urged the business community to comply with tax regulations, reiterating the state's stance on curtailing tax evasion and fostering transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024