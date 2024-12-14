CM Sukhu Intensifies Campaign Against Drug Menace with 'Nasha Mukt Indora' Rally

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu kicked off the 'Nasha Mukt Indora' awareness rally on Saturday in Kangra's Indora, reiterating his administration's dedication to tackling drug abuse. Over the past two months, the state government has taken firm measures against the drug trade, arresting numerous individuals involved in the illicit activity.

In his address, CM Sukhu emphasized the importance of educating the youth on the risks of drug use and called for collective societal engagement in combating substance abuse. "A unified front against drug addiction is essential for overcoming this challenge," he stated.

To streamline efforts, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a State-Level Advisory Board for de-addiction and rehabilitation, aiming to synchronize the activities of various departments handling substance abuse issues. This coordinated approach is expected to enhance efficiency and produce tangible results.

In addition to the rally, CM Sukhu inaugurated several infrastructure projects, including a new PWD Division office and a bridge over Khwaji Khad. He also laid the foundation for an HPSEBL Division Office Building in Indora, underscoring the government's ongoing commitment to regional development.

