Left Menu

India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitutional Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy', reflecting on the nation's rich democratic heritage during a Lok Sabha discussion. Highlighting women's enfranchisement and the vision of Constitution framers, Modi celebrated the achievements of 75 years of India's Constitution and democratic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:09 IST
India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitutional Democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's longstanding democratic tradition as he addressed the Lok Sabha on Saturday. During a discussion on 'The Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', he highlighted that India's identity as the 'Mother of Democracy' is rooted in its ancient republican history.

Modi reiterated that the framers of India's Constitution did not view the nation as being born in 1947 or democracy commencing in 1950. Instead, they recognized India's rich heritage and thousands of years of democratic legacy. He pointed out that from the beginning, India enshrined women's voting rights, unlike many countries that delayed similar reforms.

As India celebrates this milestone, the Prime Minister commended the vision of the Constitution's architects and the resilience of its people. He expressed pride in their achievements, affirming that India's Constitution has surpassed predictions made at its inception, largely due to the efforts of its citizens and lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024