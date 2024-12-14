India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitutional Democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy', reflecting on the nation's rich democratic heritage during a Lok Sabha discussion. Highlighting women's enfranchisement and the vision of Constitution framers, Modi celebrated the achievements of 75 years of India's Constitution and democratic resilience.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's longstanding democratic tradition as he addressed the Lok Sabha on Saturday. During a discussion on 'The Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', he highlighted that India's identity as the 'Mother of Democracy' is rooted in its ancient republican history.
Modi reiterated that the framers of India's Constitution did not view the nation as being born in 1947 or democracy commencing in 1950. Instead, they recognized India's rich heritage and thousands of years of democratic legacy. He pointed out that from the beginning, India enshrined women's voting rights, unlike many countries that delayed similar reforms.
As India celebrates this milestone, the Prime Minister commended the vision of the Constitution's architects and the resilience of its people. He expressed pride in their achievements, affirming that India's Constitution has surpassed predictions made at its inception, largely due to the efforts of its citizens and lawmakers.
