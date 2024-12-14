Maharashtra's Agristack Scheme: Revolutionizing Rural Agriculture with Data

The Maharashtra government has announced the commencement of special camps across villages in Latur to facilitate the implementation of its innovative 'Agristack' scheme, as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by the departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries, aims to build comprehensive databases of farmers, farm land, and seasonal crops. The scheme will also generate georeferenced maps detailing land plots in these rural areas.

Scheduled to launch from Monday, the camps will assign unique IDs to farmers, enhancing the reach and efficiency of the PM-Kisan program. Additionally, it aims to provide an organized framework for accessing resources like Kisan credit cards, the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, and facilitate seamless crop surveys, crucial for insurance and disaster management.

